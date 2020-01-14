Baton Rouge fans still celebrating LSU’s national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cheering continued at the LSU campus on Tuesday as the Tigers returned home from New Orleans.
Dozens and dozens of fans waited for the team as the buses rolled onto campus just before noon.
The team departed from New Orleans at 10:30 a.m. and arrived back on LSU’s campus at around 11:45 a.m. at the football operations building.
Some of the players did come out and meet with their fans. Others, however, have just had enough and were extremely beat. They did not come out despite the purple and gold faithful waiting just for a glimpse of them with hopes of an autograph.
The Tigers capped an undefeated season with a 42-25 victory over the defending champions, the Clemson Tigers.
