Ascension Parish president declares LSU Week in the parish

Ascension Parish president declares LSU Week in the parish
Parish employees cheering for the Tigers' big win! (Source: Parish of Ascension Office of Communications)
By Rachael Thomas | January 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 3:42 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has proclaimed Jan. 13 through 17 as LSU Week.

He’s encouraging all parish employees to wear LSU gear all week long to celebrate the Tigers’ National Championship win against Clemson.

Ascension Parish Governmental Complex employees gather in the building's lobby to celebrate LSU's victory over Clemson in the National Championship game.
Ascension Parish Governmental Complex employees gather in the building's lobby to celebrate LSU's victory over Clemson in the National Championship game. (Source: Parish of Ascension Office of Communications)

RELATED STORIES:

“If there’s one thing that unites everyone in Ascension, it’s the love of LSU football. And LSU’s great win last night in the Superdome has put everyone here in high spirits,” Cointment said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, parish employees who work in the Governmental Complex met in the lobby to celebrate the victory.

“LSU is one team focused on victory. My goal is one parish team focused on winning for the people,” said Cointment.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.