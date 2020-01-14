Ascension Parish president declares LSU Week in the parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has proclaimed Jan. 13 through 17 as LSU Week.
He’s encouraging all parish employees to wear LSU gear all week long to celebrate the Tigers’ National Championship win against Clemson.
“If there’s one thing that unites everyone in Ascension, it’s the love of LSU football. And LSU’s great win last night in the Superdome has put everyone here in high spirits,” Cointment said.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, parish employees who work in the Governmental Complex met in the lobby to celebrate the victory.
“LSU is one team focused on victory. My goal is one parish team focused on winning for the people,” said Cointment.
