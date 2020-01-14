The Advocate selling extra copies, special edition posters after LSU’s national championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many LSU fans in Baton Rouge were hoping to get their hands on a copy of Tuesday’s edition of The Advocate.
The Baton Rouge newspaper printed an additional 20,000 copies on top of their nearly 65,000 regular circulation.
From the time The Advocate building opened this morning, the newspaper’s president, Judi Terzotis, said there was a steady stream of people buying multiple papers at a time. She said there were plenty of other options for sale.
We have had posters made of all of our front covers, the entire season so that is for sale here.," Terzotis said Tuesday morning. “We have what we call plates that come off the press that is actually a really cool souvenir and a lot of pre-sales of our book that will capture the whole season.”
If you did not get your paper or posters today, The Advocate will open Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Posters can also be ordered online.
