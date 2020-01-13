Thousands of people to run in Louisiana Marathon Jan. 17-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of runners will participate in the Louisiana Marathon, which will be held Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 19.
The event features three days of activities, with five races, six bands, and 40 chefs.
Events kick off Friday with The EXPO at the Raising Cane’s River Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 5k and 10k will be held Saturday at 8 a.m., while the half marathon and full marathon will both be held Sunday at 7 a.m.
The Finish Fest will be held after races wrap up and will be open to the public. It features lots of food and local music. Featured restaurants include Bistro Byronz, FRESHJUNKIE, Jolie Pearl, Ruffino’s, Rouj Creole, Walk-On’s, and many others. Click here for a full list. Musical acts include Your Mom, The Michael Foster Project, Where Y’acht, Sera Buras, Golden Guys, and Jonathan Boogie Long. There will also be plenty of activities for kids.
Click here for all the details.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.