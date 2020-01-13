Thousands of people to run in Louisiana Marathon Jan. 17-19

The Finish Fest will be held after races wrap up and will be open to the public. It features lots of food and local music. Featured restaurants include Bistro Byronz, FRESHJUNKIE, Jolie Pearl, Ruffino’s, Rouj Creole, Walk-On’s, and many others. Click here for a full list. Musical acts include Your Mom, The Michael Foster Project, Where Y’acht, Sera Buras, Golden Guys, and Jonathan Boogie Long. There will also be plenty of activities for kids.