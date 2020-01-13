Southern University Law Center, Baton Rouge Bar Association host national moot court tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will host a national moot court tournament on Jan. 17 and 18. The tournament is organized by American Moot Court Association (AMCA).
A moot court is a competition simulating a court hearing, in which participants analyze a problem, research the relevant law, prepare written submissions, and present an oral argument.
The Baton Rouge university will be the first law school stemming from a historically black college or university to host the national tournament, according to officials.
Four hundred and seventy-four two-student teams from over 100 schools competed in 14 qualifying tournaments nationwide for the chance to participate in the AMCA national tournament.
The top 80 two-students teams from 37 schools, including Morehouse College, Yale University, Duke University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, will be in attendance for the competition.
The AMCA is the largest intercollegiate moot court organization in the United States. It establishes the rules of the competition and supervises regional and national tournaments that are open to all college and university students.
