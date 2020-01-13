Several medications used to treat acid reflux recalled over probable carcinogen

(WAFB) - Several medications used to treat heartburn and acid reflux are being recalled after manufacturers detected trace amounts of the same probable cancer-causing impurity that prompted earlier recalls of several medications used for similar purposes.
Appco Pharma LLC (Appco) is voluntarily recalling all quantities and lots of 150mg and 300mg Ranitidine Hydrochloride capsules. The recalled capsules were distributed nationwide.
Ranitidine Hydrochloride capsules are a prescription-only oral medication used to treat duodenal ulcer, benign gastric ulcer, reflux esophagitis, post-operative peptic ulcer, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and other conditions where reduction of gastric secretion and acid output is desirable.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Appco by calling (732) 253-7735 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. More information, including numbers that can be used to identify the recalled drug, can be found by clicking the link here.
Northwind brand 150mg and 300mg Ranitidine tablets are also being recalled. The tablets are used to prevent ulcers of the stomach and intestines and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.
Customers who purchased the impacted product directly from Northwind can call Northwind at 1-800-722-0772 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. to arrange for product return.
More information, including numbers that can be used to identify the recalled drug, can be found by clicking the link here.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals is also recalling 150mg and 300mg Nizatidine capsules. The recalled batches were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, mail order pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and a distributor between June 2017 and August 2018.
Nizatidine is used to provide short-term treatment of active duodenal ulcers and active benign gastric ulcers, as maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer patients for up to one year, and for up to 12 weeks for the treatment of endoscopically diagnosed esophagitis and associated heartburn due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Wholesalers, retailers and consumers that are in possession of recalled product should contact Stericycle at 888-628-0727 for the return of the recalled product.
More information, including numbers that can be used to identify the recalled drug, can be found by clicking the link here.
