Sean Payton on Brees’ future: “I see him on our field this upcoming season”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees turns 41 years old Wednesday and becomes a free agent just over two months later but Saints head coach Sean Payton did his part Sunday to assure Saints fans that Brees would be back in black and gold for his 15th season in New Orleans.
“I see him on our field this upcoming season,” Payton said while appearing on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and in response to a report that another network had reached out to gauge Brees’ interest in a television analyst role. “I do think he is one of those guys that, whatever he touches - business, obviously football, and whatever his future holds when he is done playing - he is going to be successful at. But I still think and based on what we just finished watching and grading, which was the body of work of all season, he was outstanding and he’s got more football left in him.”
Brees missed five games due to a thumb injury but still finished with 27 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His otherwise clean campaign was marred by a 2-turnover effort in the playoff loss to Minnesota. “I’m not making any comments on that, other than I’ve told you guys this over the last couple of years," he said after the game. "I’ve always just taken it one year at a time and kind of reevaluate each offseason and find the things I want to get better at and move on.”
All players in the final year of their contract will officially become free agents on March 18th.
