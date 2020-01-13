Police trying to identify suspected package thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently trying to identify a person accused of stealing a package from a home in the Broussard Oaks area.
Police say the incident happened Dec. 10, 2019 around 1 p.m. Investigators think this same suspect is also responsible for other package thefts in the Broussard Oaks and Garden District areas. The vehicle the suspect drives appears to be a silver midsize SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD’s Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
