Missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

(WAFB) - A man reported missing was last seen in Baton Rouge, according to search and rescue organization Texas EquuSearch.
Naren Kumar Selvarajan, 37, was last seen standing outside his vehicle near the I-10 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge Jan. 9, 2020.
Officials say Naren was wearing a white, full-sleeved t-shirt and dark-colored pants. Naren’s hair is about 2” in length, and cut in a business style cut. Naren has a slight mustache.
If you have seen Selvarajan since his reported disappearance or have any information about his case, call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000. Or, call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.