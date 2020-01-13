LSU campus is quiet ahead of national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is a ghost town several hours ahead of one of the biggest games in LSU history.
Just a few days ago, LSU officials decided to cancel classes for Monday and Tuesday.
Officials said the class cancellation only applies to the main campus with classes resuming on Wednesday.
You can tell by the very few cars on the road that fans are getting ready. For the fans who aren't going to New Orleans, they didn't let them stop them from bringing the fun to the office.
Lunch was a tailgate at Genoteq Claims Investigation in Baton Rouge. Boudin balls, wraps and just about everything you can think of was on the table.
Stacy Ashton said they couldn’t close the business doors on Monday but they had a full belly while working. “The team has earned it,” Ashton said. “They have a lot of support behind them. They’ve worked really hard. Everybody has. I think it would bring the state to a different level and a new category of what we have to come.”
A lot of fans are hoping for the Tigers to go all the way, and those still here in baton rouge are counting down until kickoff.
