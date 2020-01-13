Geaux Tigers: Athens City School District goes purple and gold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Morrison-Gordon Elementary school went purple and gold on Monday, Jan. 13 to show support for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers.
According to a Tweet from the Athens City School District, students and teachers wore purple and gold to show support for LSU football ahead of the big game in New Orleans. Morrison-Gordon Elementary school is where Burrow attended most of his elementary time in Athens.
The Tweet ends by saying, “Athens fully supports LSU and the big game this evening!”
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.