FREE CLASS: Grace Yoga giving you a free class for first-time students until January 19

FREE CLASS: Grace Yoga giving you a free class for first-time students until January 19
The yoga studio is open seven days a week and teaches a variety of classes. (Source: Pexels)
January 13, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 2:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grace Yoga on Highland opened its new studio on New Years Day, and your first class with the studio is free until Jan. 19.

The yoga studio is open seven days a week and teaches a variety of classes. You can find the schedule on the Grace Yoga website.

Grace Yoga on Highland is owned by Shannon Davis and Shelley Mockler. Both women were born and raised in Baton Rouge, grew up working in family businesses, and have a passion for faith, family, and community.

“As a yoga teacher, I have seen the power of yoga transform people’s lives in many ways. Shelley and I wanted to create an inviting space where all are welcome and feel as though they are a part of something special," Shannon Davis said.

Grace Yoga on Highland is newly renovated and designed by Claire Major of Artvark Ltd.

Find more fitness content by joining WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.