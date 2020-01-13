First CBD shop in Denham Springs opens for business

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs now has its first CBD business.
The CBD Shop, located at 419 S. Range Avenue Suite D, hosted a grand opening on Jan. 10 to welcome the community and educate the public on the uses for CBD products. The business sells hemp oils, topicals and gelcaps as well as calming pet chews.
Owners and founders, Nicholle and Buddy Popp, established the company in 2017. The Denham Springs location is the third one for the Popps’, who also have locations in Mandeville and Covington.
Louisiana businesses were permitted to sell CBD products after Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law in June 2019 that allowed hemp-derived CBD products to be legally sold in the state.
