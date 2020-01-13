FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a bit of a dry-out yesterday, rain is returning to forecast to kick off the week.
Watch out for wet, slick streets during your morning commute as scattered showers are already showing up on First Alert Doppler radar and that will continue off-and-on for several hours.
Most of the rain will primarily impact the morning and early afternoon hours but wet weather may stretch into the evening and overnight, as well.
Our high today will top out in the lower 70°s.
Overnight, temps stay in the low to mid 60°s and still, a few scattered showers on tap for your Tuesday with a 40% coverage.
Watch out for areas of patchy fog in the morning, your high Tuesday in the upper 70°s.
