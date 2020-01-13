FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect through Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory goes into effect for the entire WAFB region at 6 p.m. Monday evening, but area traffic cameras and visibility reports from numerous regional weather stations show that visibility is already less than a mile for some areas as early as mid-afternoon Monday. Expect visibility to continue to decline into the evening and overnight, so please be extra careful if you plan on heading out on the roads for LSU watch parties or any other activities.
Overnight temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the WAFB area and could even climb a couple of degrees before sunrise Tuesday. The Dense Fog Advisory is currently posted through 9 a.m. Tuesday, which means that fog will almost certainly be an issue for at least some of us during the Tuesday morning commute. In addition, while rain is not expected to be heavy through the night and into the morning, be ready for mist, drizzle, and pockets of light showers for that morning drive. Even if it’s not raining, streets are likely to be wet in the morning.
The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 40% to 50% for Tuesday, although many WAFB neighborhoods will get less than 0.1” of rain for the day. Tuesday will be just as ugly as Monday was. It will be cloudy, damp, foggy in spots, and on the warm side too with afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s for most of us.
It stays warm all week long, with the Storm Team calling for highs in the 70s right through Saturday afternoon. Fog is likely to be a concern for Wednesday morning and could be a problem for the rest of the week given the warm and humid pattern. The First Alert Forecast also includes slight rain chances (10% to 20%) for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected Saturday.
Saturday’s rain will be courtesy of a cold front that will sweep across the Lower Mississippi Valley and take the warm and humid air with it. In fact, after a week of warmer than normal weather with highs in the 70s, the Storm Team is anticipating cooler than normal temperatures next week with highs in the 50s.
