FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect through Tuesday morning

Overnight temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the WAFB area and could even climb a couple of degrees before sunrise Tuesday. The Dense Fog Advisory is currently posted through 9 a.m. Tuesday, which means that fog will almost certainly be an issue for at least some of us during the Tuesday morning commute. In addition, while rain is not expected to be heavy through the night and into the morning, be ready for mist, drizzle, and pockets of light showers for that morning drive. Even if it’s not raining, streets are likely to be wet in the morning.