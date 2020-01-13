ESPN released a playlist for the natty and LSU’s is infinitely better

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re getting ready to make that 60-minute drive for a 60-minute game but you need a playlist. Something fire. Something that’ll get you hyped up. Even more excited than you got after hearing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson narrating the hype video.
ESPN released two playlists that are - mostly - certain to get your blood pumping. Eight songs were selected for both LSU and Clemson.
Topping the charts for LSU? Neck, obviously; a couple of tracks from Baton Rouge’s own Boosie Badazz; “Choppa Style," a tradition adopted from the New Orleans Saints; the classic, “Callin’ Baton Rouge;" Lil Wayne and a few lagniappe songs to round it out.
Clemson’s list was about as underwhelming as you’d imagine.
Imagine putting on your helmet, shoulder pads, and grinding your teeth against your mouthpiece while Toby Kieth’s “How Do You Like Me Now?” blasted through your air pods. What about Aretha Franklin’s hit “Respect?" Tina Turner? Maybe more fitting is Drake’s “I’m Upset," which may accurately describe the Clemson Tigers after the game concludes.
Funnily enough, Baton Rouge’s own Kevin Gates had the second song on Clemson’s list. It bumps. But, let’s be honest; LSU’s playlist, chock-full of bops, is deserving of countless more fire emojis than a playlist for a South Carolina wedding reception.
If the intensity of the pre-game playlist has any bearing on who might take home the national championship Monday night, it’s LSU by a mile - or a thousand.
