Date set for 4th Ebb & Flow Festival in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the 4th annual Ebb & Flow Festival on April 4 and 5 2020.
The festival will be held in downtown Baton Rouge and is free and open to the public.
This year, the festival will feature live music, visual and performing arts, children’s activities, poetry readings, a unique art market, and food trucks.
“Louisiana has a unique arts and cultural temperature. The Ebb & Flow Festival showcases our creative identity in the Capital Region,” Festival Curator Mysti Byrnes said. “The tagline for this year’s Ebb & Flow Festival is Laissez Les Bon Temps Couler – let the good times flow!”
The festival weekend is part of a larger Ebb & Flow Festival Season, which highlights cultural events and happenings in the Capital Region.
