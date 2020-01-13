Baton Rouge toy company to host Mardi Gras ball to benefit Companion Animal Alliance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge toy company is hoping to find homes for shelter animals with a Mardi Gras ball in February.
Tatro, known for its hand-built magnetic toys, said it’s launching a charity project with Companion Animal Alliance called Express Yourself Project: Help Animals in Need. The company hopes the project will bring awareness to the “Lonely Hearts,” animals who have been in the shelter for a long period of time.
The toy company and CAA will hold its Krewe of Lonely Hearts Ball on Feb. 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ball will be an outdoor pet adoption and art event held at White Star Market.
Tatro will cover adoption fees for the first five Lonely Hearts adopted through the project. The organization will also match those fees and donate to animal rescue efforts during the Australian bushfires.
Visit the project’s website page to learn more about the project, or how to adopt a “Lonely Heart."
