WATCH LIVE: Head coaches meet with media for final time before CFP National Championship
College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy (Source: Derron Daquano/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 12, 2020 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated January 12 at 8:46 AM

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will answer questions from sports journalists Sunday morning.

It will be the media’s last chance to talk to the coaches before the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The head coaches media conference is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

