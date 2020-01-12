One killed in ATV crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - An ATV crash in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the life of Shaun Duplantis, 44, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Louisiana State Police troopers found Duplantis was traveling on LA Highway 989-1 when he exited the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck a tree bordering the roadway. The reason Duplantis left the roadway remains under investigation.
Duplantis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
