One killed in ATV crash in West Baton Rouge Parish
An ATV crash in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the life of Shaun Duplantis, 44, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Foster | January 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM CST - Updated January 12 at 12:24 AM

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - An ATV crash in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the life of Shaun Duplantis, 44, shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Louisiana State Police troopers found Duplantis was traveling on LA Highway 989-1 when he exited the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck a tree bordering the roadway. The reason Duplantis left the roadway remains under investigation.

Duplantis sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

