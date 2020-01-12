Mays sinks turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel LSU over Miss. State

“We were obviously very fortunate at the end. Skylar (Mays) made a tremendous play,” said head coach Will Wade. "If we had not won, we would be very disappointed about our rebounding and our free throws. Those are two areas we control. We gave (Mississippi State) too many opportunities late in the game. We did a poor job from the free-throw line all night. I told our guys after the game you can’t accept in winning what you would not accept in losing. We have to get better. Give Mississippi State credit, they played tremendous. They did exactly what they needed to do, exactly what I thought they would do. They slowed the game down and tried to be extremely physical with us and pack the paint and make some good shots. We got a little frustrated with that. We have to do a better job. Luckily, we didn’t turn the ball over much tonight. Javonte (Smart) played a great game with six assists and one turnover. (Trendon) Watford didn’t score it well but played a great floor game. I thought Charles Manning was huge for us, obviously, the 3s he hit, but also the pull-up shots he hit. I thought he did a nice job for us. Emmitt Williams did a great job as well, being able to draw fouls and playing in space. Overall, we have to be quite a bit better if we are going to contend and be a good team in this league.”