LSU alum ’Greedy’ Williams helps kick off National Championship weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football player and current cornerback for the Cleveland browns, Andraez “Greedy” Williams, helped kick off National Championship weekend Saturday, Jan. 11, by signing more than 200 autographs at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“We came out to see Greedy Williams and get a couple of autographs and support the Tigers. He was a great player, had a lot of interceptions, did a lot of great things,” said Tommy Leffingwell, an LSU football fan.
The event was just a highlight for fans who are anticipating a big win for the LSU Tigers on Monday, Jan. 13.
"They’re going to whip Clemson’s butt. I say the score will be 32 to 6, said Nick Gisclair, an LSU Tiger fan.
“We are going to win this game, we’re going to bring home the championship. The heck with the other Tigers,” said Leffingwell.
