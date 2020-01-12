Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is preparing to leave office after two terms. The Republican says he believes the state’s economy is stronger. He also says foster children are better protected and students are showing stronger academic performance. Bryant says a recent outburst of prison violence is not something he would have wanted, but he also says the situation will be fixed. Bryant served in the state House and as state auditor and lieutenant governor before becoming governor. Republican Tate Reeves has been lieutenant governor under Bryant and will succeed him as governor. Reeves is being inaugurated Tuesday in Jackson.