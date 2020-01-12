Husband killed, wife arrested after alleged home invasion in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A husband and wife attempted to force their way into a Livingston Parish home before the husband was shot by a resident in the home, investigators from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, detectives began investigating at the home which is located in the 19,000 stretch of La Hwy 42. Through an investigation, detectives learned Kendal McCarroll, 34, and his wife Angel McCarroll drove a vehicle through the resident’s yard.
“Why? We don’t know at this time. But, we do know that their vehicle got stuck,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The McCarrolls failed to dislodge the vehicle, at which point Kendal attempted to force his way through the front door of the home, investigators said.
Kendal retreated after being confronted by the “head of that household.” He later armed himself with a shovel which he used to break the bathroom window from outside the home, investigators said.
The resident then fired a single gunshot which struck Kendal.
“The resident, who remained inside the home with his family, feared for his safety & the safety of his family,” said Sheriff Ard.
Kendal McCarroll was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Angel, who left the scene by that point, was later taken into custody. She was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center on a principal to home invasion charge.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.