FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain will be likely during the morning hours Monday as broken bands of rain lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico.
A warm front will be moving north through South Louisiana during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1 inch for just about everyone. Severe weather is not expected. Rain won’t completely end during the p.m. hours Monday, but rain chances will remain very slight.
Expect mainly dry conditions if you are headed to New Orleans to watch LSU go for a National Championship. As you leave New Orleans you’ll encounter areas of dense fog.
The biggest weather issue going forward for the remainder of the work/school week looks to be morning fog. Fog could get rather thick and widespread Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. Give yourself some extra time to travel about and watch for kids at area school zones and bus stops.
Rain shouldn’t be an issue Tuesday through Friday with rain chances on the order of 20 to 30 percent.
Our next cold front arrives Saturday. This front will bring with it a higher coverage for rain (50%) and also much colder temperatures.
The start of next week will be cold with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Some scattered rain showers look possible Tuesday, Jan. 21 into Wednesday, Jan. 22 as a storm system passes through.
