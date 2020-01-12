FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler to end the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A low deck of stratus clouds will slowly clear through the day leading to a comfortably cool Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon as highs reach the mid 60s.
Sunday stays mainly dry with just a few stray showers possible after dark as a warm front begins to push north. Rain and a few thunderstorms will occur during the morning hours Monday. Watch for some wet slick streets for Monday’s commute.
Make sure the kids have the rain gear ready for the morning bus stop. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered for the rest of Monday afternoon. By evening Monday things should be mainly dry.
That’s good news for LSU fans heading to the National Championship game in New Orleans. Watch for areas of fog to form late Monday into Tuesday morning.
Fog could actually be a problem each morning Tuesday through Friday. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get out the door for the workweek.
A slight rain chance will exist Tuesday through Friday before our next cold front arrives Saturday. Expect an increase in rain activity for Saturday with colder temperatures to start next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.