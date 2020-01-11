FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A brief chance to dry out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We stay dry through most of Sunday.
A warm front will be lifting north Sunday night and could lead to a few stray showers.
Rain will be likely Monday morning as a band of showers and maybe a few storms form along the warm front. Rainfall totals will average less than 1 inch, which will be manageable. The front is now expected to stall to our north, so that should leave the remainder of Monday (afternoon & evening) mainly dry.
That’s good news for LSU fans as now they won’t have to bring the rain gear with them for the National Championship game in New Orleans Monday night. It will be warm and slightly humid so be sure to dress accordingly.
The front will meander around the local area for the rest of the workweek, resulting in a few showers possible each day.
A weak cold front is forecast to push through early Thursday. This front won’t deliver much change to the local forecast.
A stronger cold front is set to arrive Saturday. This front will bring a better chance for rain for the first part of the weekend with a more significant cool down as we start the next week.
Another storm system could be moving in for the start of the next work/school week, but forecast models aren’t agreeing on the exact time or day as of right now.
