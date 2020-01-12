Epilepsy, bipolar disorder medication recalled over possible contamination

(WAFB) - One lot of a medication used to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder is included in a nationwide recall after potentially being cross-contaminated with another drug.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert that lot number 331771 of Lamotrigine 100 mg Tablets was found to have been cross-contaminated with a small amount of Enalapril Maleate. Both drugs are manufactured at the same facility.
Enalapril Maleate is a drug substance indicated for hypertension and congestive heart failure. The drug is associated with risk of birth defects in a developing fetus, and poses a risk specifically to small children and pregnant women.
The recalled product is packaged in white plastic bottles with screw cap closure, and each bottle contains 100 tablets. Each bottle is labeled to indicate the name of the product, Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, and the NDC #51672-4131-1. The product has an expiration date of June 2021.
The recalled product was distributed around the U.S. between August 23 and August 30, 2019.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Taro by calling 1-866-923-4914.
