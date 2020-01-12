Community leader Betty Claiborne, who was arrested for trying to integrate Baton Rouge swimming pool in 1963, has died

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Betty Claiborne, who was arrested in 1963 for trying to integrate a public swimming pool in Baton Rouge, has died, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Broome announced the update in a Sunday afternoon morning tweet, saying Claiborne died on Saturday, Jan. 12.
“She was a shining example of inspiration and passion for all of us,” Broome’s tweet read.
When she was 20 years old, Claiborne was arrested when she tried to integrate the white-only City Park pool in Baton Rouge, according to a 2015 article from The Advocate.
In 2005, former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco pardoned Claiborne as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations. Claiborne, who became a reverend, had told The Associated Press she wanted her conviction removed from her record because it was keeping her from receiving a degree in theology.
