Thousands lose power in Baton Rouge area ahead of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands have lost power early Saturday in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes ahead of possible severe storms moving toward the area.
As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Entergy outage map. The map also reports over 1,600 customers lost service.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather across the entire WAFB viewing area Saturday. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat as a squall line likely sweeps through the area, but a few embedded tornadoes are also possible in that line.
Metro Baton Rouge is expected to get potential severe weather at around 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, according to WAFB First Alert Weathercaster Jeff Morrow.
Northwest Louisiana has already seen the effects of storms late Friday and early Saturday. There are at least three reported storm-related deaths, two in Bossier Parish and one in Caddo Parish.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.