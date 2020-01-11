Storms claim 3 lives in NW Louisiana; part of I-20 closed

(KSLA) — Three people were killed and at least one person was hurt when storms moved across Northwest Louisiana late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Two people died off Davis Road in the Haughton area of Bossier Parish, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis confirmed.
And an elderly man died when a tree fell on his house shortly after 1:14 a.m. Saturday near Pine Street at Louisiana Highway 538 at Oil City in neighboring Caddo Parish, authorities say. His wife, who was with him at the time, was not hurt.
Storm damage has prompted the closure of part of Interstate 20 in Webster Parish.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 49; and westbound travelers are being detoured at mile marker 52, authorities report.
And now first responders are assessing damage at Benton Middle. There’s damage to the roof and water damage to the interior of the Bossier Parish school.
Reports of other damage still are coming in as authorities are assessing the situation.
Authorities have received a number of reports of trees on structures, downed utility lines, street flooding and some possible rescues.
Police in Center confirmed that trees fell on houses, trapping some people in their homes, in the East Texas city’s Lakewood subdivision about 12:45 a.m. But they got everyone out. One person sustained an injury they said did not appear to be life-threatening.
There was an injury and structural damage at a house a mile southwest of Oil City and damage on Ferrylake Road a mile west-southwest of Oil City at 12:50 a.m., the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reported to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.
Multiple first responders could be seen on North Kerley Avenue in Oil City, where a tree or trees fell on at least one house.
In Bossier Parish, KSLA News 12 has received a report of a mobile home having been blown off its pad and into a pond south of Interstate 20.
Bossier Parish 911 reported to the Weather Service that multiple trees were downed about 1:25 a.m. along Wilson Lane north of Haughton. That’s about five miles northeast of Eastwood.
In the Haughton area, Bossier sheriff’s deputies were responding to a report of a possible rescue in the area of Oliver Road.
An increasing number of vehicles basically shut down traffic on Louisiana Highway 157 in the vicinity of James Lane.
There is evidence of numerous treetops and power lines down in that area.
That’s where members of three fire districts were on hand along with sheriff’s deputies.
At last report, electrical crews had not yet been able to access the area.
Bossier City police confirmed they were called out on a couple of rescues due to high water.
A car drowned out in floodwaters at the foot of the Interstate 220 off ramp at Benton Road in Bossier City.
The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in the Doyline area in Webster Parish.
And the Sheriff’s Office in Harrison County, Texas, has reported trees down on some roadways, including Farm-to-Market Road 450 north of Hallsville and off Farm-to-Market Road 1968 near Harleton just south of the Marion County line.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.