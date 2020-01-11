Multiple semi-trucks blown over on roadways across the mid-south

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - At least nine semi-trucks have blown over on roadways across the Mid-South.
St. Francis County Dispatch said between seven and 10 semi-trucks were reported to be blown over between mile markers 221 and 225 around 2:09 a.m. Saturday on I-40 in St. Francis County.
The National Weather Service reported one incident that happened around 2:26 a.m. near mile marker 222 as well. The NWA reported separate incidents in Tunica and Crittenden County.
Damaging winds have affected multiple areas in Arkansas.
Several injuries have been reported.
