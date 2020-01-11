LSU gymnastics beats Georgia in top 10 matchup

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU defeated No. 8 Georgia before a sellout crowd Friday night in Athens.
The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SEC) beat the Gymdogs (1-1, 0-1 SEC) for the 14th straight time.
Freshman Kiya Johnson took the all-around title with a career-high 39.525. It was her first all-around win as a Tiger.
“We were in Georgia’s Arena, against a very good Georgia team tonight,” said co-head coach D-D Breaux. “We came from behind and beat a team like Georgia on balance beam, I would say that this team earned some ribbons tonight.”
Sammi Durante led the bars competition for LSU with a 9.85. Johnson was tops on vault and floor, scoring 9.925 on each. Edney scored a 9.925 on beam.
LSU will next host Auburn at the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:15 p.m.
