LSU, Clemson players participate in media day ahead of Monday night matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -LSU and Clemson players took part in Saturday’s media day ahead of their big match-up Monday night.
Players and fans talked about the hype surrounding the game and what it's like for Clemson to be in LSU's backyard.
Bryton Constantin was born in raised in Baton Rouge, and now he's a freshman linebacker for the Clemson Tigers.
“My immediete family, they’re all Clemson. If I ever see them in something else, you know they’re all Clemson. But you know my cousins, some of them are LSU, some of them are Clemson. I don’t really get mad,” said Constantin. “I guess the only weird part about it is coming home to play in a National Championship. It’s kind of dream I never really knew I had until it happened.”
There are multiple Louisiana born players now residing in South Carolina such as star running back Travis Etienne who hails from Jennings, Louisiana. Even though they are back home to play against their states team, they’re staying focused on the task at hand.
“All my friends are Clemson fans. I mean all my friends are rolling with me. I mean if they were rolling with LSU then they are not my friends,” said Etienne.
But after all, there’s nothing wrong with introducing your teammates to some famous New Orleans cuisine.
“Last night I got come seafood, some pasta, and they had fried catfish so I just tried to let them know what stuff to get.”
While the Clemson fans who traveled all the way from South Carolina say they know the stands will be packed with purple and gold, they say they’re gonna make it known that the purple and orange are there too."
“LSU definitely has homefield advantage and that’s ok. We’ve been in a lot of situations where we didn’t have home-field advantage, so our boys will do just fine,” said Clemson fan Deborah Nelson.
Whether rooting for Clemson or LSU, fans say watching their boys juggle school, football, and now the media makes it clear why both tiger teams deserve to be here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.