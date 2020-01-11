Lightning from strong storms starts building fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned building that was caused by lightning.
According to the Chaneyville Fire District, the fire happened at 21715 Hunt Drive at around 9:23 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and put out the fire. There were no reported injuries.
Strong storms passed through East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, which led to the area being under a tornado watch. Severe weather has since passed through the area.
