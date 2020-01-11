FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather has ended

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The threat for severe weather has ended for the local area. A strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the WAFB viewing area with strong gusty winds, brief heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.
Thankfully severe weather never really became a widespread issue. A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, but no specific damage reports have occurred. The rest of our Saturday will see a slow but steady dry out and clear out.
Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s. Late this afternoon skies will begin to clear. Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall steadily.
It will be chilly as you head out the door for religious services Sunday morning. Morning lows dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. We stay dry through the first part of Sunday.
Late Sunday, a warm front will lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico. This warm front will bring a lift and moisture back to the atmosphere. By Monday morning, rain showers will become widespread with off and on showers through the day Monday.
LSU fans should pack the rain gear if they are headed down to New Orleans for the game. Rainfall amounts will be manageable. An unsettled weather pattern remains in place for the rest of the work/school week.
The front will stall across the area. Passing upper air disturbances will help keep scattered thundershowers in the forecast.
A cold front is set to arrive Saturday which will bring a better chance for showers and t-storms, and also a cool down for the beginning of next week.
