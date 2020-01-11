FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Line of strong storms this morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of strong storms is still set to move through the local area this morning. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the local area until 12 p.m., although the threat for severe weather should end sooner for the local area.
The main concern remains damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph. The tornado threat has diminished some as we no longer expect isolated thunderstorms to develop out ahead of the mainline. But brief spin-ups still remain possible embedded within the line of storms itself.
Therefore, the threat of tornadoes is not zero. Once the line of thunderstorms moves through, the threat for severe weather will end.
Winds will diminish. A few isolated to scattered light rain showers will remain possible into the first part of Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals are likely to stay around an inch, which will be manageable.
Temperatures will settle in the mid 60°s behind the front. Sunday will be mainly dry with just a few isolated showers possible late as the cold front today lifts back to the north as a warm front.
This warm front will stall across the local area leading to a prolonged period of unsettled weather days. Rain will be likely Monday with a few pockets of heavy rain possible.
If you are headed to New Orleans for the National Championship, bring the rain gear for going in and out of the stadium. For now, it looks like rainfall totals should be manageable.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through the work/school week. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. A couple of cold fronts will push through by the end of the week bringing about a winter’s chill for the start of next week.
