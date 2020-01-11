Community reacts to closure of Sammy’s Grill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially the end of an era... Sammy’s Grill on Highland Road opened for the final time Friday night (Jan. 10).
It was the last branch of the local restaurant chain, and frequent customers flocked to the establishment to get a final signature seafood dish.
PREVIOUS STORY
Sammy’s location in Zachary has been closed since June of 2019. The Central location has been closed for a month now, and the Prairieville Sammy’s has been closed since the first week of January. Now, the Highland location is also closing after our 9News Investigators found financial issues have been plaguing the operation for months.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have reaction from customers and former employees on 9News at 10.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.