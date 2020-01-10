LSU departs for New Orleans

The LSU football team practiced on Friday, Jan. 10 and then boarded buses for the short drive to New Orleans.
The Tigers are gearing up for their College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers.
The team departed campus around 4:15 p.m.
LSU (14-0) will face Clemson (14-0) on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
