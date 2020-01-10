WANTED: Police searching for man wanted for shooting at Gonzales gas station

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station.
Authorities say Jasper Jonica Dorsey, Jr. fired multiple shots during an incident inside the Circle K on LA 30 in Gonzales on Dec. 31, 2019.
Dorsey is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, illegal use and carrying of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Police believe Dorsey has access to or has been seen in, the following vehicles:
- A black Hyunda Elantra - Louisiana license plate BIGEYES
- A red Dodge Charger with black stripes - Louisiana license plate 254BLI
- A dark Chevrolet pickup truck - Louisiana license plate C729615
Dorsey has been known to frequent Gonzales Apartments on Commerce Street.
Anyone with any information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867), or Detective Dufrene with the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9580.
