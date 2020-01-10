U.S. Army Corps of Engineers actives flood fight due to rising levels on the Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers has activated the first phase of its flood fight due to rising levels on the Mississippi River. The Corps stresses this is a precautionary measure and something they deal with every year.
The Corps says the Mississippi River at the Carrollton gauge is forecast to rise about 11 feet prompting the flood fight. That’s why inspectors will be out on the levees twice a week looking for any potential problem areas until the elevated levels drop.
Last year was historic when the Bonne Carre Spillway had to be opened twice. The record number of days that it was open had significant impacts on Lake Pontchartrain. It triggered a toxic algae bloom and took a toll on the seafood industry.
But, the Corps says there’s no need for concern right now.
“Right now we don’t have anything indicating in the forecast that we would be reaching spillway levels. What we’re looking at over the next two to three weeks is a rise up to about 12.5 feet. That’s far below the elevations needed to use the Bonne Carre,” said Ricky Boyett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps of Engineers is asking anyone who uses the levees often to be on the lookout for things like seepage or erosion. If you spot anything unusual give them a call. The Corps says it investigates every report.
