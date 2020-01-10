TRAFFIC: What you need to know for LSU vs. Clemson

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Saturday through Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine, and North Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into these areas. To avoid extreme traffic congestion, ride hailing services are encouraged to drop off fares outside of the restricted French Quarter perimeter. Access to streets immediately adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will also be restricted on game day, including Sugar Bowl Drive, Dave Dixon Drive, Magnolia Street, Julia Street and LeRouge Lane.