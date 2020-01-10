Tips for LSU fans to prevent vocal problems before National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you plan on cheering loudly, and most of you will, the experts at Our Lady of the Lake say start resting your voice now. That means it will be a quiet weekend, but don’t take that advice too lightly.
Dr. Lacey Adkins explains a lot of yelling can be quite traumatic to your vocal chords, leading to inflammation and painful calluses called nodes, or even a busted blood vessel. As far as taking care of your voice after the game, she has some advice.
“You know, cough drops or liquids, nothing is going to actually reach down to the vocal chords itself. If you did, you’d actually start coughing. There’s nothing you can take really to help the inflammation come down other than just staying hydrated and resting your voice," Dr. Adkins said.
Health officials from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of Health System say there are a number of things fans can do before the game to help avoid problems afterwards.
Tips on how to prevent vocal problems before they start:
- Stay hydrated with water and minimize caffeine and alcohol consumption
- Don’t smoke
- Use you voice wisely. Don’t strain your voice to be heard in noisy situations.
- Pace your voice use. Rest your voice before and after a big talking day (or a night at the game); don’t push your voice beyond your limits of range, loudness, or endurance.
- Avoid talking, singing, or screaming your team support if you have a cold or laryngitis
Other tips to help your voice stay strong include staying hydrated and saving your voice when you can. Also, if you’re hoarse after the game for more than two weeks or have any lasting pain in your throat, you might want to go see your doctor.
