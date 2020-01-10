OUR TURN: 9Sports to preview final showdown of national championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports will preview the final showdown of the college football season between the No. 1 LSU Tigers and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the national championship at 9 p.m. this Sunday.
The LSU Tigers are hoping to cap off their undefeated regular season with a win and the fourth national title in school history.
WAFB 9Sports Director Steve Schneider and WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet will recap the LSU Tigers incredible journey to the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as, the players, coaches, and folks behind the scenes who made it all possible.
That’s OUR TURN. To comment on this or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to YOURTURN@WAFB.com
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.