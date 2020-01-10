LSU cancels classes on Jan. 13 and 14 for National Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks like dreams do come true for LSU students and staff.
The LSU Board of Supervisors has approved the cancellation of classes on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.
However, the university will remain open on those two days.
The Spring semester for LSU will start Wednesday, Jan. 15.
No. 1 Tigers will take on the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the New Orleans Super Dome for the National Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
