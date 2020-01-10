Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA HURRICANE PROTECTION STUDY
$1.25M to revise hurricane protection plans, cut cost
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Republican congressmen from Louisiana say $1.25 million in federal money has been reallocated to revise plans for a proposed south Louisiana hurricane protection project. Republican Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Garrett Graves say the revision will reflect construction in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes by local and state agencies and will allow updated and more efficient designs. They say this should change the current estimated cost of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf project from $14 billion to “more realistic figures.”
ELECTION 2020-LOUISIANA
Attorney general registers Donald Trump for Louisiana ballot
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry submitted the paperwork Thursday to put President Donald Trump's name on the ballot in Louisiana. Trump carried the state in 2016 by a 20 percentage point margin, and he's expected to easily win the red state a second time. The candidate signup period for Louisiana's April 4 presidential primary continues through Friday. The election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana. That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state's GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state's Democratic presidential nomination.
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS
Vote delay for updated Louisiana college admission standards
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top higher education board has postponed decision-making on a rewrite of its minimum college admission standards. The updated policy before the Board of Regents would include new financial penalties for campuses that violate the policy. Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed and her staff spent months working on the proposed changes to admissions standards first put in place 14 years ago. That review came after LSU sparked criticism for disobeying the requirements and granting more exceptions than allowed. But the Board of Regents balked Thursday at making the changes recommended by Reed and her staff. They pushed back a vote until February.
QUEEN BESS ISLAND
Louisiana setting rules for island where pelicans nest
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is setting rules for a barrier island that's being restored to greatly increase the number of pelicans and other seabirds that can nest there. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is taking comments through March 2 on the rules, which include no hunting ever and no public access during nesting season, from February through September. Nearly $10 million in BP oil spill money is being used to restore the island, which had dwindled to about 5 acres. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the work should be completed by mid-February.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-STORMS
Wicked weekend weather threatens several Southern states
Forecasters say a storm system bearing down on Southern states is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for tornadoes and fierce winds. The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be facing an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The Storm Prediction Center projected Thursday that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.
NICHOLLS ST-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
McKaskle named interim athletic director at Nicholls State
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Nicholls State University has named an interim director of athletics. In a news release Wednesday, the university announced Lindsey McKaskle, executive associate athletics director for internal affairs, will replace Matt Roan, who has been named the vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Kentucky University. Roan will remain at Nicholls through the end of the month.
VERMILION SUPERINTENDENT
Vermilion Parish Schools names interim superintendent
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish school district has named an interim superintendent, less than a month after a lawsuit by the former system leader was dropped. News outlets report Vermilion Parish School District board members approved Brad Prudhomme's nomination to the post this week. Prudhomme has worked for the district as supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance. He takes the place of Jerome Puyau, who served as superintendent from 2013 until his resignation in December. The Daily Advertiser reports Puyau filed a since-dropped federal lawsuit against the district in September arguing his civil rights were violated when he was suspended amid allegations of public concern about his behavior and management style.
INMATE DEATH-PLEA
Ex-guard hampered probe of inmate death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former guard has pleaded guilty to making false statements in an investigation of a Louisiana jail inmate's death. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says Debra Becnel pleaded guilty Monday. The case involved the 2014 death of a St. Bernard Parish Jail inmate with a blood disorder. Prosecutors say the inmate told Becnel and others she could die without medication. Becnel told investigators she had not been informed of the woman's medical needs. But she admitted in court Monday that she had been told. Becnel faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced April 22.