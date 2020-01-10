Kitchen fire reported at Jambalaya Shoppe on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters put out at kitchen fire Friday morning at the Jambalaya Shoppe on Perkins Road.
The St. George Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the business at 10:41 a.m. to see smoke at the rear of the building.
They entered the building and found the fire in the kitchen area. The fire had spread to the wall above and behind the fryer, according to St. George Fire Department.
The fire was put out just before 11 a.m. and the business was not open at the time.
Employees were able to evacuate the building without injury. The fire department said an investigator is en route to determine the cause of the fire.
