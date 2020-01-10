Missing 13-year-old from Mississippi found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have found the 13-year-old girl that went missing Thursday evening. They report Ava Brooke Smith from Amory, Mississippi in Monroe County is safe.
Officials have not released information regarding the nature of her going missing or where she was found.
Investigators began the search after Ava was last seen around 5:40 p.m. She was walking east in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
Ava was last seen wearing a brown pullover and light-colored blue jeans with rips. She’s a white female, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 173-pounds, has straight black hair and brown eyes.
