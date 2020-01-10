FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, quiet Friday before severe weather threatens Louisiana on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a warm and breezy January morning with temperatures 15 to 20° warmer than yesterday.
There is not much activity yet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
That will be an entirely different weather story Saturday morning.
In the meantime, only scattered showers expected to develop today, 30% this afternoon and increasing later this evening to 40% - 50%.
Expect a high today, it will be very warm with temperatures topping out near 80°.
Overnight, the storms begin to move in from the east and the potential for severe weather will increase from the pre-dawn hours, lasting through late Saturday morning/early afternoon.
All of southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi will be under an *Enhanced Risk* for severe weather.
Very strong winds will be the primary threat, followed by the possibility of a couple of strong tornadoes – the threat will be over by Saturday afternoon – a high tomorrow in the lower 70°s.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.