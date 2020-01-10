FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Entire Baton Rouge area under Enhanced Risk for severe weather Saturday morning

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather across the entire WAFB viewing area Saturday. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat as a squall line likely sweeps through the area, but a few embedded tornadoes are also possible in that line. Additionally, any storms that develop in advance of the main line would have a higher tornadic potential. SPC also has areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor hatched in for potential “significant” severe weather. That equates to a 10% chance of strong (EF2+) tornadoes and/or winds gusting over 75 mph.