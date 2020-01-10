FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Entire Baton Rouge area under Enhanced Risk for severe weather Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place for Saturday, with strong to severe storms expected to roll through the area during the morning hours. The greatest threat for metro Baton Rouge currently appears slated for the window of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. as a cold front moves through.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather across the entire WAFB viewing area Saturday. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat as a squall line likely sweeps through the area, but a few embedded tornadoes are also possible in that line. Additionally, any storms that develop in advance of the main line would have a higher tornadic potential. SPC also has areas near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor hatched in for potential “significant” severe weather. That equates to a 10% chance of strong (EF2+) tornadoes and/or winds gusting over 75 mph.
While the squall line will produce heavy rain as it moves through, the storms should be moving quickly enough that flooding is not a major issue. In fact, most of our guidance is in agreement on rain totals averaging 1.5″ or less across the area.
We continue to emphasize that winds will be strong overnight into Saturday morning, even outside of the storms. Model guidance continues to show widespread tropical storm force wind gusts impacting the area beginning shortly after midnight. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be common outside of storms, with the potential for isolated gusts of over 70 mph in association with any severe storms.
Make sure you’re prepared by downloading our free First Alert Weather app. Now is also the time to secure any loose items outside of your home and to review your family’s severe weather plan. Identify your safe room in your home should a tornado warning be issued. If you live in a mobile home, it’s strongly recommended you seek shelter elsewhere until the storms have passed.
